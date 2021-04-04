OPEN APP
Director-General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Kuldiep Singh, who is in Chhattisgarh to monitor the situation following the Naxal attack, on Sunday said that there was absolutely no intelligence or operational failure in the operation.

Singh informed that around 25-30 Naxals were also killed though the exact number is yet to be ascertained.

"There is no point in saying that there was some kind of intelligence or operational failure. Had it been some intelligence failure, forces would have not gone for the operation. And if there was some operational failure, so many Naxals would have not been killed," DG CRPF told ANI.

Speaking on casualties of Naxals in the encounter, the DG said, "Three tractors were used by Naxals to carry injured and dead bodies of Naxals from the site. It is tough to say right now the exact number of Naxals killed in the operation but it should not be less than 25-30," he added.

Singh also said he would meet jawans who suffered injuries in the operation. Around 7 CRPF personnel were killed in the attack.

"I will be meeting brave jawans tomorrow who fought with Naxals," the DG said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a top-level meeting with senior officers on the Bijapur encounter at his residence. Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director IB Arvind Kumar and senior CRPF officers also attended the meet.

At least 22 security personnel lost their lives in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur Naxal attack on Saturday.

"22 security personnel have lost their lives in the Naxal attack at Sukma-Bijapur in Chhattisgarh," said Bijapur Superintendent of Police Kamalochan Kashyap.

Around 31 sustained injuries in the encounter in Bijapur on Saturday, Chhattisgarh Police said. (ANI)

