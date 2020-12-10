No other Indian city has so many vacant Covid beds: Delhi Health Minister

Satyendar Jain , health minister of Delhi, said on Thursday there are 13,000 vacant beds out of the 18,800 beds available for Covid-19 patients in Delhi .

Stating the numbers, he also added that no other city in the country has as many vacant Covid beds available as there are in Delhi. "Covid numbers fluctuate, so it is important that trend gets stabilized," Jain said.

The health minister also said that the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the national capital is on the wane, however, he also said it is not over yet.

Speaking on vaccination for Covid, Jain said healthcare workers and other frontline staff will be first administered after which, the elderly will receive it and later, the others. He also said about two lakh people have registered for the Covid-19 vaccine.

"If we have vaccine availability, we can vaccinate the entire population in a week's time, we have the preparations ready," he added

Earlier in September, 33 private hospitals in the national capital were ordered to reserve 80% of their ICU beds for Covid-19 patients. But with 50% of these beds lying vacant in the private hospitals, the High Court has yesterday asked to review the decision to retain 80% of the beds immediately.

Out of the 5,081 ICU beds that are reserved for Covid-19 patients, 2,360 beds were vacant as of Tuesday. Additionally, there 1420

Delhi reported 2,463 new Covid-19 cases and 4,177 people recovered from the infection within 24 hours pushing the total recoveries in the Union Territory to 5,69,216, as of Wednesday.

Jain had previously said that the positivity rate of Covid-19 has fallen below 7% on December 2 and is expected to fall beyond 5% in the coming days.

With the positivity rate at 3.42%, Jain has reiterated that the overall positivity rate is less than 5% in the last 7 seven and the positivity rate in RT-PCR has also fallen to 6%. The positivity rate since November has dropped 80% which is a satisfactory trend, he added.

According to the data released by the Union health ministry today, Delhi has reported 20,546 active cases, 5,69,216 recoveries and 9,813 fatalities.

