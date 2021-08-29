Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has said that all its services are stable and functioning fine and there have been no outages in its Aadhaar , PAN/Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) linking facility, which is authentication based.

"The PAN/EPFO is an authentication-based facility", the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology added.

According to the statement issued by UIDAI, it was going through an essential security upgrade in its systems in a phased manner over the last week, some intermittent service interruptions were reported only in the enrolment and mobile update service facility at a few enrolment/update centres, which too is working fine now, after upgradation.

UIDAI further said that even though the system has stabilized, it is monitoring the same to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the residents.

More than 51 lakh residents have been enrolled in the last nine days since the beginning of the up-gradation process on August 20 this year.

UIDAI said that certain media reports about the so-called UIDAI system outages in linking Aadhaar with PAN/EPFO are not accurate.

Linking Aadhaar with EPFO becomes mandatory from next month

From September, employers will be able to credit their contribution to your provident fund (PF) account only if you have your Aadhaar linked to your universal account number (UAN). PF account holders will be able to avail themselves of the full range of benefits only if they have linked their Aadhaar to their UAN. Without completing this linking process, neither employee nor employer contribution could be deposited in PF accounts.

PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline

The government had extended the linking of PAN and Aadhar to 30 September from 30 June. As per Section 139AA, it is mandatory for every person to quote Aadhaar number in their income tax return and the application for the allotment of PAN, provided they are eligible to get Aadhaar.

