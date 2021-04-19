He also assured that the proper stocks would be available at the stores and would be delivered at customers doorstep after getting orders online or calling at stores. V-Mart Retail CMD Lalit Agarwal said that though the recent surge in Covid-19 cases and restrictions would impact the business but assured availability of goods. "There is no panic buying at stores this time as people are assured that they are not going to face any difficulty. This time we have anticipated of lockdown and the availability of goods would be higher than the last time," he said.

