Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said that no part of the globe so blossoming, prospering with human rights as India.

As reported by PTI, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at an event on Human Rights Day at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. He said, “No part of the globe so blossoming, prospering with human rights as India." He stressed, “No one above the law is the new norm in India, a peak paradigm shift," adding, “Politics of so-called freebies for which we see 'mad race' distort expenditure priorities. Human rights are spinally strengthened when there is human empowerment in sharp contradiction to fiscal patronage."

“I greatly appreciate the massive infrastructural growth in the country as it is quite essential for the proliferation and empowerment of human rights. Human rights grow in a society where there is equality in the law and access to justice for all," he noted.

Dhankhar stressed that our 'Amrit Kaal' became 'Gaurav Kaal' primarily due to the blossoming of human rights and values.

Furthermore, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Chairperson Justice (Retd) Arun Kumar Mishra, in his address to mark Human Rights Day on Sunday said that terrorism causes grave violations of the human rights of citizens in the entire world, and condoning or sympathising with terror acts and terrorists are a “great disservice" to the cause of human rights.

As reported by PTI, Justice Mishra also said the ethical ramifications of advancing technologies are a “matter of grave concern", adding, “Condoning or sympathising with terror acts, terrorists a great disservice to human rights cause."

He added that the challenges of modern technologies weave through the fabric of contemporary society.

"New digital technologies have transformed the way people live and helped drive the progress of all sustainable goals. Internet is useful but has a dark side, infringing upon privacy through the spread of hate speech, misinformation undermining the democratic process," Justice Mishra said.

He also pointed to violence against women and children in the online space.

"If maliciously used, it (the Internet) can fuel divisions within and between communities and undermine human rights," the NHRC chief said.

Earlier on Friday, the NHRC issued a notice to the government of Manipur and the state's police chief in response to reports indicating that a minimum of 13 individuals lost their lives in a gunfight in Leithao village, located in the Tengnoupal district, as per officials.

The National Human Rights Commission observed that the reported loss of 13 lives in an area, which remained calm since the tension erupted in the state of Manipur in May this year, is “alarming and disturbing", PTI reported.

The rights panel has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that "at least 13 people were killed in a gunfight in Leithao village near Saibol in the Tengnoupal district, Manipur. Reportedly, the incident happened on December 4," it said.

(With inputs from PTI)

