No part of Nagaland will be left uncovered by Internet: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

No part of Nagaland will be left uncovered by Internet: Rajeev Chandrasekhar1 min read . 07:48 PM IST
- Chandrasekhar asserted that digital connectivity across the region will usher in development & create new opportunities for young Indians
NEW DELHI :Minister of state for electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday said that no part of Nagaland will be left without internet connectivity as part of PM Modi’s vision of connecting all Indians, with an approach that ‘No one is left behind’.
Addressing media persons in Dimapur, Chandrasekhar who is currently on an official visit to Nagaland, said, “Every part of Nagaland will get access to internet with BSNL and private companies playing an important role. No part of Nagaland will be left uncovered by internet access."
He asserted that digital connectivity across the region will usher in development & create new opportunities for young Indians.
Later, interacting with students of the Government College, Dimapur, Chandrasekhar shared Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision & gave a presentation on New India for Young Indians to students and urged them to empower themselves with skills training to pursue their future life choices.
“New India offers lot many opportunities than ever before. Success is determined by hard work and capability and not by affiliations to any political or business family or influence. Innovation and skilling are going to drive our future as India steps into what PM Modi terms as India’s Techade," he said.
Stating that the eight years’ of Modi govt has turned the old narrative of democracy on its head, Chandrasekhar said, “Previously, Indian democracy was considered dysfunctional and corrupt. But now, thanks to the Digital India programme launched by PM Narendra Modi in 2015, every single rupee is directly transferred into the accounts of the beneficiary living in remotest corners of the country."
He also informed them that their college would soon be converted into a skills training hub under the Skill India Mission and that the students can avail of the opportunities to get themselves future-ready.
