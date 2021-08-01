The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday directed the departments to deny security clearance to passport verification for those found involved in law and order and stone-pelting cases. "No security clearance related to passport verification for subjects found involved in law & order, stone-pelting cases, and other crimes prejudicial to the security of the Union Territory," the administration said.

In a circular, the CID directed all the field units of CID SB-Kashmir "to ensure that during verification related to passport, service and any other verification related to government services/schemes, the subject's involvement in law and order, stone pelting cases and other crime prejudicial to the security of the state be specifically looked into, and the same must be corroborated from local police station records".

"Also, digital evidence like CCTV footage, photographs, videos and audio clips, quadcopter images available in the records of the police security forces and security agencies be also referred. Any subject found involved in any such cases must be denied the security clearance," the order said.

No security clearance related to passport verification for subjects found involved in law & order, stone-pelting cases, and other crimes prejudicial to the security of the Union Territory: Govt of J&K

In February this year, Union Minister Jitendra Singh had said that those using children for stone-pelting and other illegal activities will now face rigorous imprisonment of up to seven years. He said using or inducing children to stone pelting was not only a crime in the eyes of law but was also a crime against humanity.

"The Juvenile Justice Act (JJA) has now become applicable in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, following the abrogation of Article 370 and the erstwhile state becoming a Union Territory," a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

In January, J&K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh informed that there was a 87.13 per cent dip in incidents of stone-pelting last year as compared to 2019 in Jammu and Kashmir.

In 2019, there were 1,999 incidents of stone-pelting, of which 1,193 took place after the Centre announced abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir that year in August.

"There have been 255 stone-pelting incidents in 2020 as compared to the incidents in 2019 and the year (2020), witnessed a 87.31 per cent decline," he had said.

