NEW DELHI : Amid reports that the central government might impose pay cuts on some categories of central government employees to ease pressure on government's expenditure during lockdown, the finance ministry today clarified that no such move is being planned.

"There is no proposal under consideration of Govt for any cut whatsoever in the existing salary of any category of central government employees. The reports in some section of media are false and have no basis whatsoever," the finance ministry said on Twitter.

Last month, the government had frozen dearness allowance (DA) for 50 lakh central government employees and dearness relief (DR) for 61 lakh pensioners till June 2021 due to the COVID-19 crisis. However, central government employees and pensioners will continue to receive DA and DR, respectively, at the current rate of 17% till June 30, 2021.

Besides the healthcare cost, the government is also faced with the additional burden of giving booster or stimulus to sectors and industries hit by a nationwide lockdown. The lockdown, which began on March 25, was last week extended until May 3.

Late last month, the government announced a ₹1.7-lakh crore economic package, comprising free foodgrains and cooking gas to the poor and cash dole to poor women and elderly. A second package, aimed at industries, is said to be in the works and is likely to be announced shortly.

The state governments are also under pressure similarly. In Kerala, the government wants to defer 6 days' salary of all state government employees for a period of 6 months to ease financial burden.

The Delhi government has put on hold hike in DA for around 2.2 lakh employees and pensioners till July 2021.

