No pendency of oxygen concentrators with Indian customs: Govt

"The Indian Customs is sensitive to the need for availability of COVID-19 related imports including oxygen and oxygen related equipment, and are working round the clock to fast track and clear the goods on arrival and lead to expeditious clearance within hours. The goods are given high priority for clearance by the Customs systems for processing over others. While the Nodal officers get alerts on email for monitoring and clearance, monitoring by senior officers for the pendency of COVID-related imports is also being undertaken.