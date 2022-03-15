MADURAI : Using mobile phones for personal use during work hours is not a good practice, observed Justice SM Subramaniam while hearing a petition by a health department official against her suspension.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court said that government employees should not be allowed to use their mobile phone for personal use during office hours.

Justice Subramanian said that it has become normal for government employees to use mobile phones for their personal use during work hours.

The Madras HC also directed the State Government to frame regulations in this regard and initiate action against erring government employees.

It has also directed the State Government to file a detailed report in four weeks.

