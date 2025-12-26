No phones or social media: Two sisters battling depression, distressed over pet dog's illness consume phenyl, end life

Two sisters battling depression, who were distressed over their pet dog's illness allegedly died by suicide after consuming phenyl at their home in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, police said on Friday.

According to PTI, investigators found that neither of the sisters used mobile phones or social media and largely stayed indoors. One of them was also known to have frequent anger outbursts and would sometimes damage household items, they said.

The incident took place in Lucknow's Doda Kheda-Jalalpur area.

The siblings had recently adopted a pet dog and had grown deeply attached to the pet – caring for it – "often mirroring each other's actions". The dog had been ill for nearly a month, which left both women “increasingly distressed and withdrawn,” reported PTI.

Family members told investigators that since the dog fell sick, the sisters appeared more depressed, though it is not yet clear whether issues related to its treatment directly led to the incident, the police said.

One of the two sisters – Radha Singh(26) died during treatment, while Jiya Singh (22) was later referred to King George's Medical University in central Lucknow, where she also succumbed.

A police officer told PTI that a preliminary inquiry, based on statements from family members, indicated that both sisters were suffering from depression.

Tuberculosis worsened mental health One of the sisters was suffering from tuberculosis, which had worsened her mental health, while the other had been battling depression since 2014.

The deceased sisters' parents Gulab Devi and Kailash Singh, are also reportedly unwell. The family also includes a brother, Veer Singh, who works as a small-time contractor.

How the sisters' ‘suicide’ came to light? According to the police, information was received from a local private hospital around 2.30 pm on Wednesday that two sisters had been admitted after allegedly consuming phenyl.

However, no one witnessed the sisters consuming phenyl. Nor are there any audio or video evidence related to the incident, reported PTI.

Their mother informed neighbours and relatives after discovering their condition, as per investigators.

Para Station House Officer Suresh Singh told PTI, "The viscera samples of both women have been preserved and sent to a forensic laboratory to confirm the cause of death and detect any poisonous substances."

"Further action will be taken after the forensic reports," he said.

The cremation of the bodies took place on Thursday, the police added.