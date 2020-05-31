No place for complacency, prevention against covid a national service: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: In a note of caution on the last day of the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that while the union government was taking steps to allow restart of most of the economic activity in the country, people have to ensure that they are not complacent and take more precaution against coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking for the first time after union home ministry issued guidelines on Saturday to restart economic activity in a phased manner, Modi said that social distancing, use of mask and washing of hands is not just import for personal safety and hygiene but it also like a service to the country.

"Covid-19 is very much there and we cannot be complacent. Keep fighting. Wear masks. Wash hands. Take all other precautions. Every life is precious," PM Modi said in his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

The PM also emphasised that the road ahead against the fight on covid-19 is long because the country and world is fighting against a pandemic about which little was previously known and there was no cure of the disease. Modi said that every Indian has played a part in the battle against covid-19 because everyone has suffered the losses, and we are all sad about it but it is the collective will and strength of the people that has minimised the losses. Modi said India has managed to control the number of deaths due to covid-19.

"When last time I spoke with you in Mann Ki Baat, passenger trains, buses, air services were closed but this time curbs have been lifted. Shramik Special trains, other special trains and flights have resumed with adequate precautionary measures. A major part of economy is active now. There should be no laxity in maintaining six feet distance, wearing masks and staying indoors as much as possible. We need to be more vigilant now," he added.

Modi also said that the fight against coronavirus pandemic is driven by the people of the country and it is need of the hour to get support of everyone in the battle against covid-19, being fought by the nation.

Talking about the plight of the financially weaker section and migrant labourers, Modi said that there was no section in the country which not suffering but the worst affected were poor and migrant labourers.

"There is no section in our country that is unaffected by the difficulties caused by the disease. But the worst affected are the poor and the labourers. Their pain, their agony, and their ordeal can't be expressed in words," PM said.

PM said the plight of migrant labourers which was visible to everyone gives the country an opportunity to assess what has happened in the past and the steps needed to be taken for the future.

Modi further said that the pain and sufferings of migrant labourers and poor was witnessed by the entire country and it was mainly the suffering of people in the eastern parts of the country. He said eastern India has the potential to be the growth engine of the country.

"The progress of eastern parts of India is important not only for the region but also for a balanced economic development of the country. The union government has continuously worked to give priority to the region from the day I was given the opportunity by the people. We have accomplished a lot in this direction but after seeing the plight of migrant labourers, it is now even more important to take new steps for the region," Modi said.

PM also said that while there was natural calamity which was caused by cyclone in West Bengal and Odisha, there were several parts of the country that were under attack from locusts.

"I went to West Bengal and Odisha to take stock of situation after super cyclone Amphan hit the states. Cyclone destroyed many houses, trees and farmers suffered huge loss,' said Modi adding that the entire country was standing with the people of the two states. Modi further said that the union government and state governments were also fighting against the damage caused by locust.





