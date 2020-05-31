No place for complacency, prevention against covid a national service: PM Modi

The PM also emphasised that the road ahead against the fight on covid-19 is long because the country and world is fighting against a pandemic about which little was previously known and there was no cure of the disease. Modi said that every Indian has played a part in the battle against covid-19 because everyone has suffered the losses, and we are all sad about it but it is the collective will and strength of the people that has minimised the losses. Modi said India has managed to control the number of deaths due to covid-19.