‘No place for double standards’: PM Modi calls for united action to deal with terrorism at BRICS — Key highlights

Updated23 Oct 2024, 03:55 PM IST
BRICS 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a plenary session of the 16th BRICS Summit, in Kazan, Russia, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024.
BRICS 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a plenary session of the 16th BRICS Summit, in Kazan, Russia, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024.(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that there is no place for double standards on "serious issues" such as terrorism and terror financing. He made the remarks during Wednesday's Closed Plenary Session of the 16th BRICS Summit. The Summit was held in Kazan, Russia.

PM Modi said at the summit, “We all have to be united and cooperate strongly to deal with terrorism and terror financing. There is no place for double standards on such a serious issue.”

"We should take active steps to prevent radicalization among the youth of our countries. We have to work together on the pending issue of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism in the UN," he added.

Here are top quotes from PM Modi's speech at BRICS Summit:

1. We support dialogue and diplomacy, not war. And, just as we together defeated a challenge like covid, in the same way we are fully capable of creating new opportunities for a safe, strong and prosperous future for the future generation...Similarly, we should work for global regulations for cyber security, safe and secure AI.

2. There is talk of North-South and East-West divide in the world...And, in the age of technology, new challenges like cyber security, deep fake, disinformation have emerged. In such a situation, there are many expectations from BRICS.

3. I believe that as a diverse and inclusive platform, BRICS can play a positive role on all issues. In this context, our approach should remain people centric. We should give the message to the world that BRICS is not a divisive but a public interest group."

4. India is ready to welcome new countries as BRICS Partner Country. All decisions in this regard should be made unanimously and the views of the founding members of BRICS should be respected.

5. The guiding principles, standards, criteria and procedures that we adopted at the Johannesburg Summit should be followed by all member and partner countries...We should move forward in a timely manner for reforms in global institutions like UN Security Council, Multilateral Development Banks, WTO.

6. While taking forward the efforts of BRICS, we should keep in mind that the image of this organisation should not be such that we do not want to reform global institutions but want to replace them.

7. Containing inflation, ensuring security in food, energy, health and water sectors are priority issues for all countries.

8. Hopes, aspirations and expectations of countries of Global South should be kept in mind…We should set an example before whole world and raise our voice unanimously for reforms in global institution.

9. BRICS is an organisation that has the will to change itself according to the times

10. BRICS, formed by confluence of different ideas and ideologies, is today inspiring world to move in direction of positive cooperation

First Published:23 Oct 2024, 03:55 PM IST
