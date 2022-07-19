No plan to cut fisheries subsidies following WTO deal, minister tells Lok Sabha

The minister clarified that the marine capture fisheries in the country are mostly small-scale in nature and that there is no large-scale industrial fishing happening in the country
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Bengaluru: The Union government has no plan to bring down fisheries subsidies, Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala said in a reply to the Lok Sabha.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Bengaluru: The Union government has no plan to bring down fisheries subsidies, Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala said in a reply to the Lok Sabha.
The statement came in reply to a question pertaining to whether the fisheries subsidies agreement signed by India at the World Trade Organization last month in Geneva may have an impact on the fisheries subsidies given by India.
The statement came in reply to a question pertaining to whether the fisheries subsidies agreement signed by India at the World Trade Organization last month in Geneva may have an impact on the fisheries subsidies given by India.
The minister clarified that the marine capture fisheries in the country are mostly small-scale in nature and that there is no large-scale industrial fishing happening in the country. Besides, there are no large private companies or corporations engaged in large-scale fishing activities in the country, said Rupala.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The minister clarified that the marine capture fisheries in the country are mostly small-scale in nature and that there is no large-scale industrial fishing happening in the country. Besides, there are no large private companies or corporations engaged in large-scale fishing activities in the country, said Rupala.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The 164-member WTO secured a 'Geneva Package' which included agreements on curbing harmful fishing subsidies, and a temporary patent waiver for production of Covid-19 vaccines.
The 164-member WTO secured a 'Geneva Package' which included agreements on curbing harmful fishing subsidies, and a temporary patent waiver for production of Covid-19 vaccines.
The deal on fisheries only covers the elimination of harmful subsidies to stop illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing activities, which India does not indulge in. India defended its right to extend subsidies to Indian fishermen, with contentious clauses proposing a ban on overfishing subsidies within seven years deferred to be negotiated afresh within a four-year limit.
The deal on fisheries only covers the elimination of harmful subsidies to stop illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing activities, which India does not indulge in. India defended its right to extend subsidies to Indian fishermen, with contentious clauses proposing a ban on overfishing subsidies within seven years deferred to be negotiated afresh within a four-year limit.
India had sought a 25-year transition period as a ‘special and differential measure’ as the sector still requires support with livelihoods of various low-income fishers depending on that. These subsidies include the ones given for construction, acquisition, modernisation or upgrading of vessels, besides those given towards purchase of machines and equipment for vessels including fishing gear and engine, refrigerators, and towards insurance and social charges.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
India had sought a 25-year transition period as a ‘special and differential measure’ as the sector still requires support with livelihoods of various low-income fishers depending on that. These subsidies include the ones given for construction, acquisition, modernisation or upgrading of vessels, besides those given towards purchase of machines and equipment for vessels including fishing gear and engine, refrigerators, and towards insurance and social charges.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Only subsidies on overfishing, deep sea fishing; and illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing have been covered in the current pact.