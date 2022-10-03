‘No plan to enter into politics professionally’: Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Sunday said that she has no plans to enter into politics professionally, rather remains focused on her film career. However, the actor said that she has a keen interest in politics.
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Sunday said that she has no plans to enter into politics professionally, rather remains focused on her film career. However, the actor said that she has a keen interest in politics, according to the news agency PTI.
She visited the National Gallery of Modern Art where more than 1,200 items gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi are on display as part of an e-auction that began on September 17. The actor placed bids for the model of the upcoming Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
"I don't have any plans to enter politics. I am busy with the shooting of my upcoming films. I do have an interest in politics but as an artist only. I am a successful artist as I started my career at the age of 16 years. I reached the present stage after a lot of struggle," Ranaut told PTI.
She also asserted that her keen interest in politics will reflect in her work. "Now, I don't have the capacity to start over a new career. I will always make good films keeping in mind my interest in politics," she added.
The Bollywood star also said that she is patriotic and will always promote those who are doing good work for the country.
"I'm patriotic... I'm so busy with my work and I will always support those people who are doing good for the country, irrespective of the party they belong to," she told PTI.
Speaking about her upcoming directorial "Emergency" in which Ranaut also essays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, she acknowledged that the movie's subject is controversial in nature and it was only because of creative freedom fostered by the "current government" that she could tackle the subject.
"It is a controversial topic and I think nobody to date had the liberty to openly tell this story. It is possible now because the current government provides certain protection and platform to actors... Like Vivek Agnihotri Ji made a film, so he was given security," she added.
She said that such creative freedom was earlier missing from this country.
"This was an important phase of the country's history but no one had the guts to make a film on this. So I think it is a very good time for creative artists," the actor said.
"Emergency" will also feature veteran actor Anupam Kher in the role of revolutionary leader J P Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, and Mahima Chaudhry as author-cultural activist Pupul Jayakar.
