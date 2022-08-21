No plan to import wheat into India, have sufficient stock, confirms govt

The following confirmation from the government arrived after a LiveMint report, which – citing FCI – said that wheat reserves have declined in August to the lowest level for the month in 14 years, while wheat inflation is running at close to 12%
The Department of Food and Public Distribution on 21 August confirmed that the government is not planning to import wheat from overseas. It also said that India has sufficient stocks to meet the domestic requirements and the Food Corporation of India has enough stock for pubic distribution.
The following confirmation from the government arrived after a LiveMint report, which – citing Food Corporation of India – said that wheat reserves have declined in August to the lowest level for the month in 14 years, while wheat inflation is running at close to 12%.
Also, there were speculations on India may consider importing wheat as the effect of record-breaking heat wave, which has threatened Indian wheat output, resulting in cut production and pushed up local prices.
Confirming the government's stand, the Food Department took to Twitter – quoting LiveMint article, and wrote, "There is no such plan to import wheat into India. Country has sufficient stocks to meet our domestic requirements and @FCI_India has enough stock for pubic distribution."
Earlier in the day, Bloomberg too, reported that authorities are mulling to buy wheat from overseas and cited the current situation prevailing, including looming shortage and rising prices.
The daily also said that the authorities have told them the 2021-22 wheat harvest to come in at around 107 million tonnes, down from a February estimate of 111 million tonnes. However, traders and flour millers forecast 98 million tonnes to 102 million tonnes.
While, it quoted the food ministry, which said the wheat imports by government is expected to be less than half of levels in 2021.
Meanwhile, the consumer wheat inflation rose to 11.7% in July and the wholesale prices were up even more, by 13.6% in July, showed official data.
