No plan to impose fine for not wearing face masks in Delhi: Manish Sisodia

No plan to impose fine for not wearing face masks in Delhi: Manish Sisodia1 min read . 12:22 PM IST
- Manish Sisodia mentioned, 'We need to learn to live with Covid-19 as it will stay longer; we will take strict actions if the cases spike more'
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The government is not planning to impose a fine for not wearing face masks in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday while addressing media persons at Thyagaraj Stadium, during the launch ceremony of the Delhi Education Song (Delhi Shiksha Geet).
The government is not planning to impose a fine for not wearing face masks in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday while addressing media persons at Thyagaraj Stadium, during the launch ceremony of the Delhi Education Song (Delhi Shiksha Geet).
Manish Sisodia mentioned, "We need to learn to live with Covid-19 as it will stay longer; we will take strict actions if the cases spike more."
Manish Sisodia mentioned, "We need to learn to live with Covid-19 as it will stay longer; we will take strict actions if the cases spike more."
"As of now, there is no need to panic as there are lower counts in the cases, and a meeting has been scheduled with the experts and the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on April 20, for knowing how do they see the ongoing Covid-19 situations," he added.
"As of now, there is no need to panic as there are lower counts in the cases, and a meeting has been scheduled with the experts and the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on April 20, for knowing how do they see the ongoing Covid-19 situations," he added.
Meanwhile, Delhi has recorded a nearly 26 per cent jump in fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, but the positivity rate has dropped to 4.42 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Delhi has recorded a nearly 26 per cent jump in fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, but the positivity rate has dropped to 4.42 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department on Tuesday.
No death has been reported in the city due to the coronavirus in this time period, it said.
No death has been reported in the city due to the coronavirus in this time period, it said.
The department said that 632 fresh Covid cases have been reported and the positivity rate is 4.42 per cent. The city had on Monday recorded 501 cases and zero death while the positivity rate stood at 7.72 per cent.
The department said that 632 fresh Covid cases have been reported and the positivity rate is 4.42 per cent. The city had on Monday recorded 501 cases and zero death while the positivity rate stood at 7.72 per cent.
There are 9,735 beds for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals and 80 (0.82 per cent) of them are occupied, the department said in bulletin.
There are 9,735 beds for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals and 80 (0.82 per cent) of them are occupied, the department said in bulletin.
It said that 99.18 per cent beds (9,657 beds) in city hospitals are vacant.
It said that 99.18 per cent beds (9,657 beds) in city hospitals are vacant.
Officials said that the last time the number of cases was above 632 was in February 19 when the city had reported 635 cases.
Officials said that the last time the number of cases was above 632 was in February 19 when the city had reported 635 cases.
The national capital on Sunday recorded a 4.21 per cent positivity rate with 517 cases.
The national capital on Sunday recorded a 4.21 per cent positivity rate with 517 cases.
With the new cases, the city's infection tally has increased to 18,69,683 while the death toll stood at 26,160 as no new fatality was reported, the Tuesday bulletin said.
With the new cases, the city's infection tally has increased to 18,69,683 while the death toll stood at 26,160 as no new fatality was reported, the Tuesday bulletin said.