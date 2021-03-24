OPEN APP
NEW DELHI : The government on Wednesday informed the Parliament that the Centre has no plan to introduce four days a week or 40 working hours a week system for central government offices.

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha that "Presently, there is no such proposal to introduce four days a week or 40 hours a week for Central Government officials."

The minister said "The working days/ Holiday/ working hours in administrative offices of Central Government of India are recommended by the respective Central Pay Commissions. Based on the fourth pay commission recommendation, five days a week and eight and half hours working per day in civil administrative offices of Government of India was introduced."

Labour Minister further said the 7th Central pay Commission has recommended that the status quo may be maintained.

