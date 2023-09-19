‘No plan to share revenues of OTT apps with telcos’2 min read 19 Sep 2023, 01:06 AM IST
Telecom service providers have been demanding a share of the revenues earned by OTT platforms, but an official stated that there has been no proposal to that effect
New Delhi: The central government is not considering enabling a revenue sharing model between over-the-top (OTT) players or apps and the telecom service providers for using the telcos’ networks for carriage of the apps, said a top official in the ministry of communications.