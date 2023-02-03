No plan to take LIC to markets in FY24: Tuhin Kanta Pandey
Disinvestment is affected by market conditions. When we want to sell, there will be a buyer, and their thinking also matters a lot.
The government does not plan to sell additional shares of state-run Life Insurance Corp. of India to the public in FY24 due to unfavourable market conditions and weak retail demand, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary of the department of investment and public asset management (Dipam), said in an interview. Events that adversely affect the markets have repercussions on disinvestment deals as well, Pandey said, alluding to the sell-off in the Adani group stocks and its impact on the wider market.
