No  plan  to  take LIC to markets in FY24: Tuhin Kanta Pandey

We will certainly try to achieve them, but it is challenging as well because disinvestment depends on demand and buyers and varying market conditions. The numbers that we’re discussing are for 14 months hence. We will try to complete our ongoing transactions that are in advanced stages—Shipping Corp, BEML and others—in the next year. We will try to issue the expressions of interest (EoIs) for Container Corp. within this fiscal. A disinvestment target is an estimate, but it cannot be worked out that a certain deal will fetch a certain amount. Also, in disinvestment, the issue is that you get the full amount or nothing.