No plans to impose restrictions on rice exports, Centre clarifies

Rice production rose to record 130.29 million tonnes in the last crop year as against 124.37 million tonnes in 2020-21. On the back of bumper production and high procurement in the last few years, the Centre is sitting on a stock of 47 million tonnes of rice, including rice equivalent of unmilled paddy, as on July 1. The buffer stock requirement is to have 13.5 million tonnes of rice as on July 1.