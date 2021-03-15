OPEN APP
Home >News >India >No plans to introduce diaspora bonds as of now: Finance Minister Sitharaman

The government has no plans as of now to introduce diaspora bonds. Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made it clear that the diaspora bond, which allows migrants to support their countries of origin, will not be introduced in the near future.

Meenakshi Lekhi had questioned whether the Government was planning to introduce diaspora bonds to create an avenue for the Indian diaspora to invest in India. She sought the details of the plan if it was in the pipeline.

According to a 2020 report by the United Nations, India has the largest diaspora population in the world with 18 million people from the country living outside their homeland.

The BJP MP also sought to know the measures being taken by the Government to develop the bond market in the country in order to help the private companies access capital and the measures being taken to incentivise foreign investment.

The Finance Minister replied, "The Government of India, in coordination with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has taken various steps to develop the bond market with a view to facilitating increased access to capital for the body corporates including private companies."

Nirmala Sitharaman further said, "To promote Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), the Government has put in place an enabling and investor-friendly FDI Policy, wherein most sectors are open for 100% FDI under the automatic route, subject to applicable sectoral laws, regulations, rules, security conditions and state/local laws/regulations."

