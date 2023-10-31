New Delhi: Gentari Sdn Bhd, GIC Holdings Pte Ltd and AM Green, promoted by Greenko founders, recently announced plans for one of the world’s largest green-ammonia plants. In an email interview, Greenko founder, president and joint managing director Mahesh Kolli said an equity raise for AM Green Molecules, AM Green Technology & Solutions, and AM Green International would be done at an "appropriate time". He added that AM Green was in talks with various international and domestic lenders to firm up debt and that construction of the ammonia plant would begin next week.