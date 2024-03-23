‘No political party can run without funds’, Nitin Gadkari supports electoral bonds scheme
Union minister Nitin Gadkari defends the electoral bonds scheme introduced in 2017, now deemed unconstitutional by the Supreme Court, as a necessary tool for political parties to function.
‘It's not possible to run a political party without funds’, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the electoral bonds scheme was struck down as “unconstitutional" by the Supreme Court. However, it was started by the central government with a “good intention", the BJP leader said.