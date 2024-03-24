‘No polygamy, child marriage’: Himanta Sarma sets condition for Bangladeshi Muslims in Assam
“Whether 'Miyas' are indigenous or not is a different matter. What we are saying is that if they try to be 'indigenous', we have no problem. But for that…” — Here's what Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Saturday that Bengali-speaking Bangladeshi Muslims can be recognised as indigenous people in the state but there's a condition for that. He said 'Miyas' (Bengali-speaking Muslims) must forsake practices like child marriage and polygamy to be considered 'khilonjiya' indigenous people of Assam.