Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Saturday that Bengali-speaking Bangladeshi Muslims can be recognised as indigenous people in the state but there's a condition for that. He said 'Miyas' (Bengali-speaking Muslims) must forsake practices like child marriage and polygamy to be considered 'khilonjiya' indigenous people of Assam.

Most members of the Bengali-speaking Muslim community of the state have roots in Bangladesh. Sarma's statement came after the Centre implemented the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) last month.

"Whether 'Miyas' are indigenous or not is a different matter. What we are saying is that if they try to be 'indigenous', we have no problem. But for that, they have to forsake child marriage and polygamy, and encourage women's education," Sarma was quoted by PTI as saying on Saturday.

'Miya' is originally a pejorative term used for Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam. The non-Bengali-speaking people generally identify them as Bangladeshi immigrants. In recent years, activists from the community have started adopting this term as a gesture of defiance, the report added.

Sarma said marrying two or three times is not an Assamese culture. "I always tell them, there is no problem in 'Miyas' being indigenous. But they cannot have two-three wives. That is not an Assamese culture. How can one encroach Satra (Vaishnavite monastery) land and want to be indigenous?" he said.

Sarma said these people who are referred to as 'Miyas' cannot marry off their minor daughters if they want to become indigenous Assameese.

Moreover, according to an Economic Times report, the chief minister also urged them to send their children to schools instead of madrassas and encouraged them to pursue careers as doctors and engineers.

"If the Bengali-speaking Muslims can follow the Assamese customs, they too will be considered 'indigenous', the CM added.

Assam govt's actions against polygamy, child marriage Sarma had earlier said the state government is working to make robust legislation to ban polygamy in the state. In 2023, he had said the expert committee submitted its report to the state government. "...The committee has said in its report that the state government is competent to enact this law...," he had said.

The Assam government had in October 2023 issued a directive to end polygamy among government employees, saying second marriages when the wife/husband is alive wouldn't be allowed without the state's permission, "even if some religions allow".

Besides, the state government launched an intensive crackdown against child marriage in two phases last year. It was "found that many elderly men married multiple times and their wives were mostly young girls, belonging to the poor section of the society," Sarma had said earlier.

(With inputs from PTI)

