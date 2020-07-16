No postal ballot for voters of 65+ age in Bihar polls: Election Commission

While detailing upon possible challenges which EC could face, the press note said that to ensure safety precautions in the backdrop of covid-19, approximately 45% more polling booth which is approximately 34,000 in numbers is being arranged for which will take the total number of polling stations to around 1,06,000. “This would entail formidable logistical challenges of mobilizing 1.8 lakh more polling personnel and other additional resources including requirement of much larger number of vehicles in the state of Bihar," the note added saying that similar scaling up challenges would be faced in bypolls as well.