No power, water in Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh; 3,000 complaints filed in 12 hours | Why is Haryana in the dark?

Several parts of Gurugram, Faridabad and Nuh districts are reeling from power outages, water disruptions and other problems as Haryana's electricity department employees stage a protest against the privatisation of power distribution. According to news agency PTI, more than 3,000 electricity-related complaints were received on the first day of the strike in Gurugram.

Advertisement

The demonstration, which will continue until October 25, began following the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission's (HERC) decision to grant private company Eleven Power a parallel licence to distribute electricity in Gurugram and Nuh for 25 years.

The strike by Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) workers has also affected electricity supply in Gurugram, Faridabad and Nuh districts since 10 pm on Wednesday.

In Faridabad, people in the New Industrial Township-2 area took to the streets, demanding the restoration of power supply. They said the power cuts had also affected water supply.

Industrial establishments in Gurugram's Daulatabad, Kadipur and Sector 37 were also affected, raising concerns about the impact of the strike on manufacturing and commercial operations in Gurugram, Haryana's capital city.

Advertisement

Several entrepreneurs, including Maini in Gurugram, reported losses due to prolonged power cuts.

Also Read | Haryana Electricity Strike Latest News: Gurugram faces power cuts

Industrial units in Kadipur and Basai were also affected by the outages.

"Power cuts at industrial units have brought machinery and production to a halt, impacting business operations. With operations suspended across hundreds of units, the risk of losses has increased," Maini was quoted as saying by PTI.

How are power cuts affecting Gurugram residents? Several residential colonies in Gurugram were forced to rely on generators after their inverter backups ran out, residents said.

The prolonged power cuts also disrupted water supplies in several areas, leaving residents facing a shortage of drinking water. Residents said they were relying on water stored in tanks but warned that the reserves would last only a few more hours.

Advertisement

Also Read | Delhi power bills news: Now this is mandatory to avail electricity subsidy

"Electricity and water are both essential services. Where is the government? Residents are held hostage by DHBVN staff. There has been no power since 10 pm yesterday. Either the government should settle employees' demands or depute the Disaster Management team to restore the supply. Officers are also showing helplessness. In such a situation, how will we come up with a solution?" said Shiv Kumar Sharma, a resident, according to PTI.

Haryana government challenge the HERC order On Wednesday, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the state government would represent the employees' case before the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) to challenge HERC's decision. He also offered to engage lawyers trusted by the workers' unions to pursue the matter.

Saini chaired a review meeting with administrative secretaries to assess preparations and arrangements for the three-day strike.

Advertisement

Which farmers' and workers' organisations have backed the protest? Several workers' and farmers' organisations have backed the protest. Most constituent organisations of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, along with the Sarv Karamchari Sangh Haryana and trade unions such as CITU, AITUC and INTUC, expressed solidarity with the striking employees and held demonstrations at various locations.

Subhash Lamba, vice president of the Electricity Employees Federation of India (EEFI), and Shailendra Dubey, chairman of the All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF), also opposed the parallel distribution licence and extended their support to the agitation.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer