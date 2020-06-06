The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday announced new rules for allowing opening of religious places and places of worship following the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown. The new guidelines will come into effect from Monday and the stakeholders must be heed to the laid out guidelines. Govt has also allowed opening of shopping malls, restaurants and hotels from Monday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday announced new rules for allowing opening of religious places and places of worship following the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown. The new guidelines will come into effect from Monday and the stakeholders must be heed to the laid out guidelines. Govt has also allowed opening of shopping malls, restaurants and hotels from Monday.

MHA last week announced "Unlock-1" which will be rolled out across the country from June 8 under which the nationwide lockdown which came into effect from March 25 will be relaxed to a great extent,

MHA last week announced "Unlock-1" which will be rolled out across the country from June 8 under which the nationwide lockdown which came into effect from March 25 will be relaxed to a great extent, Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

New Covid-19 guidelines for Temples, Mosques, Gurudwaras and other places of worship:

i. Entrance to have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) and thermal screening provisions.

ii. Only asymptomatic persons shall be allowed in the premises.

iii. All persons to be allowed entry only if using face cover/masks.

iv. Posters/standees on preventive measures about COVID-19 to be displayed prominently. Audio and Video clips to spread awareness on preventive measures for COVID-19 should be regularly played.

v. Staggering of visitors to be done, if possible.

vi. Shoes / footwear to be preferably taken off inside own vehicle. If needed they should be kept in separate slots for each individual / family by the persons themselves.

vii. Proper crowd management in the parking lots and outside the premises - duly following social distancing norms shall be organized.

viii. Any shops, stalls, cafeteria etc., outside and within the premises shall follow social distancing norms at all times

ix. Specific markings may be made with sufficient distant to manage the queue and ensure social distancing in the premises.

x. Preferably separate entry and exits for visitors shall be organized xi. Maintain physical distancing of a minimum of 6 feet at all times when queuing up for entry.

xii. People should wash their hand and feet with soap and water before entering the premises.

xiii. Seating arrangement to be made in such a way that adequate social distancing is maintained.

xiv. For air-conditioning/ventilation, the guidelines of CPWD shall be followed which inter alia emphasises that the temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30oC, relative humidity should be in the range of 4070%, intake of fresh air should be as much as possible and cross ventilation should be adequate.

xv. Touching of statues/idols / holy books etc. not to be allowed.

xvi. Large gatherings/congregation continue to remain prohibited.

xvii. In view of potential threat of spread of infection, as far as feasible recorded devotional music/songs may be played and choir or singing groups should not be allowed.

xviii. Avoid physical contact while greeting each other.

xix. Common prayer mats should be avoided and devotees should bring their own prayer mat or piece of cloth which they may take back with them.

xx. No physical offerings like Prasad/distribution or sprinkling of holy water, etc.to be allowed inside the religious place.

xxi. Community kitchens/langars / "Ann-daan", etc. at religious placesshould follow physical distancing norms while preparing and distributing food.

xxii. Effective sanitation within the premises shall be maintained with particular focus on lavatories, hand and foot-washing stations/areas.

xxiii. Frequent cleaning and disinfection to be maintained by the management of the religious place.

xxiv. The floors should particularly be cleaned multiple times in the premises.

xxv. Proper disposal of face covers / masks / gloves left over by visitors and/or employees should be ensured.

xxvi. In case of a suspect or confirmed case in the premises:

a. Place the ill person in a room or area where they are isolated from others.

b. Provide a mask/face cover till such time he/she is examined by a doctor.

c. Immediately inform the nearest medical facility (hospital/clinic) or call the state or district helpline.

d. A risk assessment will be undertaken by the designated public health authority (district RRT/treating physician) and accordingly further action be initiated regarding management of case, his/her contacts and need for disinfection.

e. Disinfection of the premises to be taken up if the person is found positive.