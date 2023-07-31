No prescription, no eye drop solution2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 11:07 PM IST
According to pharma industry reports, eye-drop and lubricants market size is estimated to reach $24.3 billion by 2027, on a compound annual growth rate of 4.7%.
New Delhi: With a spurt in sale of over-the counter ophthalmic drops due to sudden outbreak of conjunctivitis cases across India; state drug regulators have strictly advised the chemist associations to avoid such sales in the absence of prescription from a registered medical practitioner.
