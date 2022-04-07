‘No pressure’: India on continuing trade with Russia amid western sanctions

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
This comes days after the White House stated that it is not in India's interest to ‘accelerate or increase’ imports of Russian energy and other commodities
India is not facing any pressure from Western nations regarding its trade ties with Russia, even as Moscow continues to face sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, said the ministry of external affairs on Thursday.
“Don't think there's any such pressure. Talks of sanctions going on but it's not on the entire trade. A lot of trade is going on. Trade of oil too. Our focus is to maintain and stabilise our established economic relations with Russia," Bagchi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
He said that the country's focus now is on maintaining and stabilising established economic relations with Russia under current circumstances.
Bagchi also spoke about how energy flows from Russia had continued despite the sanctions.
"Energy flows to Europe are continuing, fertiliser purchasing has been insulated. There are such other examples also. I think I will rely on what EAM (S Jaishankar) said - political colouring should not be attributed to our actions," he said.
This comes days after the White House stated that it is not in India's interest to "accelerate or increase" imports of Russian energy and other commodities, while offering to work with New Delhi to help it reduce its reliance on imports from Moscow.
Prior to that, top Indian-American US advisor Daleep Singh had visited New Delhi in the backdrop of increasing disquiet among western powers over India not criticising Russia over its attack on Ukraine.
He had also cautioned that there will be consequences for countries actively attempting to "circumvent or backfill" American sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine and said it would not like to see a "rapid" acceleration in India's import of energy and other commodities from Russia.
India buys less than one per cent of its total oil imports from Russia. But Western sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine have given way to talk of a rupee trade for the oil and gas purchases.
Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier in the day that Moscow will definitely respond to new US sanctions against Russia and President Vladimir Putin's relatives.
On Wednesday, the US Treasury Department announced new sanctions against Russia.
Along with Putin's daughters and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's wife and daughter, the list includes top members of the Russian Security Council.
