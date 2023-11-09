Educator, author, philanthropist, and Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty said that she and her daughter-in-law have no issues with each other on both personal or professional fronts. Murty shared details about her relationship with her daughter-in-law Aparna Krishnan in an interview with Hindustan Times , Livemint's sister publication.

Murty, who recently brought her timeless stories to life with her newly launched animated series, Story Time with Sudha Amma on YouTube, said, "The content is mine but it’s Aparna’s baby". Murthy said that her daughter-in-law came forward and explained her thoughts on the project. Aparna took a couple of years to put it all together with her mother-in-law.

"The inspiration came from the readers. From book clubs to book launches, everywhere we went people would say ‘Where can we see more of Mrs Murty’s content?’ We realised the demand. This was the best way to reach every child in town, city, and village of India. With a visual media platform like YouTube, we have tried to convert her best stories into an animated series for everyone to watch and enjoy," Aparna said.

When asked about personal and professional equation between the two ladies, Murty said, "There was no problem, touch wood. This is because I gave my story. Rest, I didn’t bother. I don't interfere in her work. I feel it’s her domain I should not interfere without knowledge. Neither of us had that much time to get into each other and misunderstand each other. Most of the time she is busy with her work and I am also travelling." “She is good, efficient and she will do a good job why should I worry?"

Further, Murty, wife of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, revealed her pick between old-school books vs animated shows.

She said, "When I am writing there is no limit. I can go on describing a person or situation a lot. But when you bring animation, there are difficulties. That Aparna has to face not me. There will be differences in the real characters of the books and the shows".

Murty concluded the interview asking audience for the feedback on the animated show about her. "Anything you say we will improve. This is a journey so there will be plus and minus. If it’s a plus, we will be happy. If minus then it’s a shortcoming from our end," she said.

On criticism, Murthy smiled and said, "If it’s a healthy criticism we definitely accept. It depends… if it’s criticism just for the sake, then we will not worry about it".

