‘No problem, touch wood': Sudha Murty opens up about relationship with daughter-in-law Aparna Krishnan
Sudha Murty and her daughter-in-law Aparna Krishnan have a strong personal and professional bond. Aparna took the initiative to bring Murty's stories to life through an animated series on YouTube.
Educator, author, philanthropist, and Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty said that she and her daughter-in-law have no issues with each other on both personal or professional fronts. Murty shared details about her relationship with her daughter-in-law Aparna Krishnan in an interview with Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication.