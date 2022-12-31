Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, stated on Saturday that the JD(U) has no objections to Rahul Gandhi running for prime minister in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, but that the choice will be made once the opposition parties sit down to negotiate.
Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, stated on Saturday that the JD(U) has no objections to Rahul Gandhi running for prime minister in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, but that the choice will be made once the opposition parties sit down to negotiate.
"We have no problem with it...When all (opposition) parties sit together and talk, then we will decide on everything," Kumar said.
"We have no problem with it...When all (opposition) parties sit together and talk, then we will decide on everything," Kumar said.
The Chief Minister responded that the JD(U) will decide how to proceed with the Bharat Jodo Yatra and whether or not the Opposition will participate in it. "It is a program (Bharat Jodo Yatra) related to their (Congress) party...Later, when we talk, we will decide what needs to be done," he said.
The Chief Minister responded that the JD(U) will decide how to proceed with the Bharat Jodo Yatra and whether or not the Opposition will participate in it. "It is a program (Bharat Jodo Yatra) related to their (Congress) party...Later, when we talk, we will decide what needs to be done," he said.
Rahul Gandhi had earlier emphasised the importance of the Opposition having a core set of ideologies, which led to the Chief Minister's comments. Rahul had said, "The opposition needs a central ideological framework that only Congress can provide but our role is also to make sure that opposition parties feel comfortable."
Rahul Gandhi had earlier emphasised the importance of the Opposition having a core set of ideologies, which led to the Chief Minister's comments. Rahul had said, "The opposition needs a central ideological framework that only Congress can provide but our role is also to make sure that opposition parties feel comfortable."
"If the opposition stands effectively with a vision, what I hear from the ground, it will become very difficult for BJP to win the elections. But the opposition has to coordinate properly and the opposition has to go to the people with an alternative vision," the Congress leader added.
"If the opposition stands effectively with a vision, what I hear from the ground, it will become very difficult for BJP to win the elections. But the opposition has to coordinate properly and the opposition has to go to the people with an alternative vision," the Congress leader added.
In contrast, the Congress leader claimed in today's press conference that the Bharatiya Janata Party serves as his "guru" (teacher) and provides him with a road map while also teaching him "what should never be done."
In contrast, the Congress leader claimed in today's press conference that the Bharatiya Janata Party serves as his "guru" (teacher) and provides him with a road map while also teaching him "what should never be done."
Rahul Gandhi proclaimed: "Since this will make the Congress party more aware of the BJP's ideology, I want them (the BJP) to attack us violently. I consider them (BJP) as my Guru, they are showing me the way and training me on what is not to be done."
Rahul Gandhi proclaimed: "Since this will make the Congress party more aware of the BJP's ideology, I want them (the BJP) to attack us violently. I consider them (BJP) as my Guru, they are showing me the way and training me on what is not to be done."
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.