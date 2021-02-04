Reacting to the Ministry of External Affairs' statement slamming international celebrities and activists for commenting on the ongoing farmers' protest in India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that no propaganda can deter India's unity or stop the country from attaining new heights.

Shah's tweet came on Wednesday after American singer Rihanna and other celebrities and activists commented on the ongoing farmer protests.

Taking on Twitter, Shah said that India stands united and together to achieve progress.

"No propaganda can deter India's unity! No propaganda can stop India to attain new heights! Propaganda cannot decide India's fate only 'Progress' can. India stands united and together to achieve progress," the Union Home Minister tweeted along with the hashtags #IndiaAgainstPropaganda and #IndiaTogether.

Rihanna, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, American actress Amanda Cerni, US Vice President Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris and several other prominent people took to Twitter to lend their voices to the months-long farmers' protests against three newly enacted agri laws.

The MEA, in a statement, has slammed the remarks made by Rihanna and other celebrities and activists on farmer protests, saying the facts on the issue must be ascertained before rushing to comment on it.

The MEA's response came after American pop star Rihanna extended support to the farmers' protest. "Why aren't we talking about this?!", Rihanna tweeted on Tuesday, along with the hashtag '#FarmersProtest'.

Soon after Rihanna's tweet, several other prominent international celebrities and activists including Jay Sean, Amanda Cerny, Lilly Singh, and Greta Thunberg came out in support of the farmers.

It also said that the "temptation" of sensationalist social media hashtags and views is "neither accurate nor responsible".

The tweets by the foreign celebrities created a splash on social and other media, and the related hashtags were among the top trends on Twitter.

