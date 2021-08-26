No proposal to change Covishield, Covaxin, Sputnik V dose interval: NTAGI chief

1 min read.Updated: 26 Aug 2021, 08:01 PM ISTShalini Bhardwaj, ANI
NEW DELHI :
There is no proposal in consideration to change the dose interval between two COVID-19 vaccines--Covishield, Covaxin, and Sputnik V in India, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation's (NTAGI) chairman Dr Nk Arora said on Thursday.
Arora while speaking to ANI said, "There are several studies and programmatic data collection processes are on to assess the vaccine effectiveness. NTAGI is reviewing the vaccine effectiveness data on regular basis. Currently, there is no proposal for change in the interval of doses for COVISHIELD, COVAXIN, and SPUTNIK V under consideration."