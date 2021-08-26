Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >No proposal to change Covishield, Covaxin, Sputnik V dose interval: NTAGI chief

Premium
Dr NK Arora, Chairperson, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation
1 min read . 08:01 PM IST Shalini Bhardwaj, ANI

There are several studies, programmatic data collection processes are on to assess the vaccine effectiveness. NTAGI is reviewing the vaccine effectiveness data on regular basis. Currently, there is no proposal for change in the interval of doses for COVISHIELD, COVAXIN, and SPUTNIK V under consideration, the NTAGI chief said

NEW DELHI : There is no proposal in consideration to change the dose interval between two COVID-19 vaccines--Covishield, Covaxin, and Sputnik V in India, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation's (NTAGI) chairman Dr Nk Arora said on Thursday.

Arora while speaking to ANI said, "There are several studies and programmatic data collection processes are on to assess the vaccine effectiveness. NTAGI is reviewing the vaccine effectiveness data on regular basis. Currently, there is no proposal for change in the interval of doses for COVISHIELD, COVAXIN, and SPUTNIK V under consideration."

Earlier there were reports that government could make a move to reduce the minimum gap between two doses of the Covishield COVID-19 vaccine, but NTAGI has denied the reports.

At present, Covishield is being administered in the country with the two doses having a gap of 12-16 weeks.

In the month of MAY this year, the gap was increased from 6-8 weeks to 12-16 weeks. When the nationwide vaccination has started in January this year, the Covishield dosage gap was set at 4-6 weeks.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

