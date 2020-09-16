Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >No proposal to change retirement age of central govt employees: Jitendra Singh
Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh

No proposal to change retirement age of central govt employees: Jitendra Singh

1 min read . 05:54 PM IST PTI

'There is no proposal to change the age of superannuation of central government employees. The state government employees are governed by the rules/regulations framed by their respective state governments', MoS for Personnel Jitendra Singh said

NEW DELHI : There is no proposal to change the age of retirement of central government employees, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

There is no proposal to change the age of retirement of central government employees, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

“There is no proposal to change the age of superannuation of central government employees. The state government employees are governed by the rules/regulations framed by their respective state governments," he said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

“There is no proposal to change the age of superannuation of central government employees. The state government employees are governed by the rules/regulations framed by their respective state governments," he said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The Centre was asked whether there was a proposal to retire employees of central and state governments after completing a maximum service period of 30 years.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated