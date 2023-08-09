No plan to change retirement age of central govt staff: Jitendra Singh

No plan to change retirement age of central govt staff: Jitendra Singh1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 05:49 PM IST
The minister said 122 officers have been given compulsory retirement under Rule 56 during the last three years, 2020-2023
New Delhi: There is no proposal under consideration to change the retirement age of central government employees, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.
Replying to a written question in the Lok Sabha, the minister said 122 officers have been given compulsory retirement under Rule 56 (j) during the last three years (2020-2023), including the current year.
Jitendra Singh gave the details as per the updated information and data available on the probity portal as on 30 June 2023. The details have been provided by the different ministries, departments, cadre controlling authorities (CCAs).
The minister said, the objective of the review process under the fundamental rules FR 56(j)/similar provisions is to bring efficiency and strengthen the administrative machinery.
Government has also been continuously endeavoring for greater emphasis on digitization, enhanced use of e-office, simplification of rules, periodic cadre restructuring and abolition of redundant laws for strengthening the administration and improving the overall work efficiency in governance, he added.
