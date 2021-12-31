The Centre on Friday said that there is no proposal to extend the date for income tax return filing. The last day to file income tax returns is today, (Friday, 31st December 2021).

Income tax return filing deadline today: What happens if you fail to file ITR?

During a press conference, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj said income tax return filing was going on smoothly. “By 3pm today, 5.62 crore returns have been filed in total. Today, more than 20 lakh returns were filed. This year 60 lakh more returns have been filed," said Bajaj.

There is no proposal to extend the date for income tax return filing: Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj, Govt of India — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2021

Responding to a question on raids being carried out in Kanpur, Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman said today's search operation at the properties of perfume businessmen and SP MLC Pushpraj Jain and others are based on actionable intelligence. “Unconnected materials are surfacing in today's IT raids," she said.

The Income Tax department today raided multiple premises linked to certain perfume traders in Uttar Pradesh, including an Samajwadi Party MLC from Kannauj.

According to reports, the searches are being conducted in Kannauj, Kanpur, NCR, Surat, Mumbai and few other places, and about 30-40 premises are being covered.

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) had recently carried out raids in Kanpur and Kannauj against Shikhar brand pan masala, a transporter and others and later arrested perfume trader Peeyush Jain.

During the operation, the agency seized over ₹197 crore cash apart from 26 kg gold and huge quantity of sandalwood oil.

