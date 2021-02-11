No proposal to relax UGC-NET exam for lecturership: Ramesh Pokhriyal

No proposal to relax UGC-NET exam for lecturership: Ramesh Pokhriyal1 min read . 06:22 PM IST
Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' made the statement in response to a written question in Rajya Sabha
The Ministry of Education has ruled out any proposal to relax the requirement of UGC-NET exam for lecturership posts in government as well as private colleges.
Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' made the statement in response to a written question in Rajya Sabha.
"The University Grants Commission (UGC) has informed that there is no proposal at present to relax the UGC NET exam for lecturership posts," Nishank said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
