There is no proposal yet to restore concessions offered to certain categories of people in ticket fares, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed on Friday.

Ticket concession facility was stopped due to Covid-19.

In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, Vaishnaw said in view of Covid, concession to all categories of passengers have been withdrawn and there is no proposal to restore the concessions.

“In view of the pandemic and Covid protocol, concession to all categories of passengers (except four categories of Divyangjan, 11 categories of patients and students) have been withdrawn from March 20, 2020 till further advice. At present, there is no proposal to restore the concessions," he said

Railways offers 51 different types of concessions to a variety of people, including senior citizens who enjoy up to 50 per cent rebate on tickets of all trains. Among the different classes who enjoy concessional travel are teachers, war widows, awardees, artists, sportspersons, farmers, medical professionals and youths.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.