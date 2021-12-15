The Centre on Wednesday said that there was no proposal to revoke ban on Chinese apps. "No. There is no proposal with the Ministry to revoke the blocking orders," said Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Electronics & Information Technology.

The minister said this in a written reply to a question on whether the government proposed to restart the use of Chinese applications in the country which had been banned earlier.

Last year, India banned hundreds of Chinese apps including PUBG Mobile, TikTok, Weibo, WeChat, AliExpress.

In November 2020, the Centre issued an order under section 69A of the IT Act blocking access to 43 mobile apps. It said this action was taken based on the inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.

Earlier on 29th June, 2020, India had blocked access to 59 mobile apps and on 2nd September 118 more apps were banned under section 69A of the IT Act.

