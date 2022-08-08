No proposal under consideration to constitute 8th Pay Commission: Centre

The Union Minister of State for Finance has responded on the ambiguity concerning the constitution of the 8th Central Pay Commission that pertains to salary revision, allowances and pension of its employees
The Central Government has no proposal under consideration to constitute the 8th Central Pay Commission for its employees, Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed the Parliament on Monday.
Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha on whether the government proposes to ensure a timely constitution of the 8th Central Pay Commission for central government employees so that it could be implemented on 1 January, 2026, Chaudhary has denied the claim that there will be no 8th Central Pay Commission.
On other measures being taken by the Centre to raise salaries, in view of rising inflation, the minister added, "In order to compensate for erosion in the real value of their salaries on account of inflation, dearness allowances (DA) is paid to them and the rate of DA is revised periodically every 6 months on the basis of the rate of inflation gauged under All lndia Consumer Price lndex for Industrial Workers."
As many as seven pay commissions have been constituted since 1947. After every 10 years, the Centre forms a pay commission to revise the salary structure of the government employees.
The government has reportedly set up the 7th Central Pay Commission on 28 February, 2014.
Meanwhile, the Central Government employees have also been eagerly waiting for another revision in the Dearness Allowance rate in the second half of the financial year. A decision in this regard may be announced soon.
India's first Pay Commission was established back in January 1946. The constitutional framework of the Pay Commission comes under the Department of Expenditure (Ministry of Finance).