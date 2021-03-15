Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >'No proposal under consideration to use CSR funds for govt projects'

'No proposal under consideration to use CSR funds for govt projects'

Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Singh Thakur.
1 min read . 07:07 PM IST PTI

'CSR is a board driven process and the Board of the company is empowered to decide the activities to be undertaken as per Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013 taking into consideration the recommendation of its CSR Committee', MoS for finance Anurag Singh Thakur said

NEW DELHI : Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Monday said there is no proposal under consideration to use CSR funds for government projects.

Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Monday said there is no proposal under consideration to use CSR funds for government projects.

Under the companies law, certain class of profitable companies are required to shell out at least 2% of their three-year annual average net profit towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities in a particular fiscal.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

UAE sheikh lays claim to oil cargo US says is from Iran

3 min read . 06:59 PM IST

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan lists out 'reason' behind rising Covid-19 cases

1 min read . 06:59 PM IST

Centre releases Rs.1.10 lakh crore GST compensation shortfall to states since October

2 min read . 06:42 PM IST

India's Feb exports marginally up by 0.67%; trade deficit widens to $12.62 bn

1 min read . 06:40 PM IST

Under the companies law, certain class of profitable companies are required to shell out at least 2% of their three-year annual average net profit towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities in a particular fiscal.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

UAE sheikh lays claim to oil cargo US says is from Iran

3 min read . 06:59 PM IST

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan lists out 'reason' behind rising Covid-19 cases

1 min read . 06:59 PM IST

Centre releases Rs.1.10 lakh crore GST compensation shortfall to states since October

2 min read . 06:42 PM IST

India's Feb exports marginally up by 0.67%; trade deficit widens to $12.62 bn

1 min read . 06:40 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

To a query in the Lok Sabha on whether the government is also considering to divert CSR funds for government projects, the minister replied in the negative.

"No such proposal is under consideration of the government. CSR is a board driven process and the Board of the company is empowered to decide the activities to be undertaken as per Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013 taking into consideration the recommendation of its CSR committee," Thakur said in a written reply.

He is the Minister of State for Finance as well as Corporate Affairs.

In another written reply, Thakur said there is no provision of geo-tagging under the CSR provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder.

"As per inputs provided by Ministry of Rural Development, all assets created under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) are geo-tagged under Geo-MGNREGA initiative. As on date, more than 4.32 crore number of assets have been geo-tagged under MGNREGS.

"The geo-tagged assets data under MGNREGS is available on Bhuvan Portal of National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), ISRO in public domain," the minister said.

TRENDING STORIES See All

He was responding to a question on whether the assets created under MGNREGA are geo-tagged.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.