Amid the Congress' claim the BJP helped Preity Zinta with a ₹18 crore loan waiver, the actor while responding to fan said that it does not seem right to drag Rahul Gandhi into the controversy. “let him live in peace & I will live in peace too,” she added.

Recently, the actor connected with her fan on X where she opened up about the loan waiver contrversy, her chances of joining politics and more.

Preity Zinta started the conversation with, "Today feels like a perfect day for an impromptu #Pzchat! Any recommendations for a chat, or should we keep it generic? Let me know folks as I have an hour to chat." And here's how her fans responded.

Defamation case againt Rahul Gandhi? On the Congress claim, a person asked, "When are you putting a defamation case on Rahul Gandhi?"

Preity replied, "I don’t think it’s fair to vilify anyone like that, as he is not responsible for someone else’s actions. I believe in handling problems or issues directly & not through proxy battles. I also have no problem with Rahul Gandhi, so let him live in peace & I will live in peace too (grinning face emoji)."

For the context, the Kerala unit of Congress had posted a news article with a caption that Zinta gave her social media accounts to BJP to get a ₹18 crore write-off and depositors are on the streets now that the bank has collapsed. A furious Zinta hit back with a counter post on Tuesday morning, slamming the political party for spreading fake news.

On joining politics, Preity said, ‘politely declined…’

Another fan asked "You are truly a Soldier dar Preity!! Hats of to you!! Just curious any plan to join politics?"

"No ! No politics for me. Over the years, various political parties have offered me tickets & Rajya Sabha seats but I have politely declined as it’s not what I want. Calling me a soldier is not completely wrong because I am a soldier’s daughter & a soldiers sister (grinning face emoji)."

