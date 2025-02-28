‘No proxy battle but…,’ Preity Zinta on filing defamation case against Rahul Gandhi amid ₹18 cr loan waiver row

Preity Zinta addressed claims linking her to a 18 crore loan waiver from the BJP, urging to keep Rahul Gandhi out of the controversy. She also declined offers to join politics, emphasizing her pride as a soldier's daughter and sister.

Preity Zinta Responds to BJP Loan Waiver Controversy, Defends Rahul Gandhi

Amid the Congress' claim the BJP helped Preity Zinta with a 18 crore loan waiver, the actor while responding to fan said that it does not seem right to drag Rahul Gandhi into the controversy. “let him live in peace & I will live in peace too,” she added.

Recently, the actor connected with her fan on X where she opened up about the loan waiver contrversy, her chances of joining politics and more.

Preity Zinta started the conversation with, "Today feels like a perfect day for an impromptu #Pzchat! Any recommendations for a chat, or should we keep it generic? Let me know folks as I have an hour to chat." And here's how her fans responded.

Also Read | Congress Kerala responds to Preity Zinta, says ‘glad to accept mistakes if…’

Defamation case againt Rahul Gandhi?

On the Congress claim, a person asked, "When are you putting a defamation case on Rahul Gandhi?"

Preity replied, "I don’t think it’s fair to vilify anyone like that, as he is not responsible for someone else’s actions. I believe in handling problems or issues directly & not through proxy battles. I also have no problem with Rahul Gandhi, so let him live in peace & I will live in peace too (grinning face emoji)."

For the context, the Kerala unit of Congress had posted a news article with a caption that Zinta gave her social media accounts to BJP to get a 18 crore write-off and depositors are on the streets now that the bank has collapsed. A furious Zinta hit back with a counter post on Tuesday morning, slamming the political party for spreading fake news.

On joining politics, Preity said, ‘politely declined…’

Another fan asked "You are truly a Soldier dar Preity!! Hats of to you!! Just curious any plan to join politics?"

"No ! No politics for me. Over the years, various political parties have offered me tickets & Rajya Sabha seats but I have politely declined as it’s not what I want. Calling me a soldier is not completely wrong because I am a soldier’s daughter & a soldiers sister (grinning face emoji)."

Also Read | LA Fires: Preity Zinta assures fans of safety amid devastation

"We fauji kids/ army brats are wired different. We are not North Indian or South Indian or Himachalis or Bengalis etc. We are just Indians 🇮🇳 & yes patriotism & national pride is in our blood. If you know, you know (star-struck emoji) Ting!" she concluded.

