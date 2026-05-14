No public vehicle without GPS? What the Supreme Court order means for auto, taxi and bus operators

New Delhi: In a major push aimed at improving passenger safety and strengthening road safety enforcement, the Supreme Court of India has directed all states and Union Territories to strictly implement rules mandating GPS tracking systems and panic buttons in public service vehicles.

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The order could have wide-ranging implications for taxis, app-based cabs, buses, auto-rickshaws and other commercial passenger vehicles operating across the country.

A Bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan observed that less than one per cent of transport vehicles currently have vehicle location tracking systems installed, calling the situation alarming.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the Supreme Court's directive regarding public service vehicles? ⌵ The Supreme Court has ordered all states and Union Territories to strictly implement rules mandating GPS tracking systems and panic buttons in public service vehicles. This includes taxis, app-based cabs, buses, auto-rickshaws, and other commercial passenger vehicles. 2 Why are GPS devices and panic buttons being mandated for public transport? ⌵ These measures are crucial for passenger safety and emergency response. GPS tracking allows real-time monitoring of vehicle locations, while panic buttons serve as emergency alert systems for passengers in distress situations. 3 What happens if public service vehicles do not have GPS and panic buttons installed? ⌵ Public service vehicles may not receive fitness certificates or transport permits if they do not have the required Vehicle Location Tracking Devices (VLTDs) and emergency panic buttons installed. Installation details must also be updated on the government's Vahan portal. 4 Who could be impacted by the Supreme Court's order on GPS and panic buttons? ⌵ The order directly impacts operators of taxis, app-based cabs, state and private buses, commercial passenger vans, auto-rickshaws, and school transport vehicles. It could lead to additional compliance requirements and installation costs for operators. 5 Are vehicle manufacturers expected to install GPS and panic buttons? ⌵ The Supreme Court has backed the suggestion that vehicle manufacturers should install GPS tracking systems and panic buttons during the manufacturing stage. The Centre is to consult with manufacturers and submit a report on the feasibility of this proposal.

The court directed authorities to strictly enforce Rule 125H of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

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“We direct all States and Union Territories to strictly enforce Rule 125H of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 by ensuring the installation of vehicle location tracking devices and panic buttons in a time-bound and verifiable manner in both new and existing public service vehicles,” the bench said.

What Does The Supreme Court Order Mean? The ruling means that public service vehicles may no longer be able to operate legally without installing Vehicle Location Tracking Devices (VLTDs) and emergency panic buttons.

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The Supreme Court made it clear that transport vehicles should not receive fitness certificates or transport permits unless these safety systems are installed.

Importantly, the installation details must also be updated on the government’s Vahan portal, which digitally tracks vehicle registration and transport-related records across India.

This could directly impact: Taxis and app-based cab services

State and private buses

Commercial passenger vans

Auto-rickshaws covered under transport permits

School transport vehicles and other public carriers For operators, the order could translate into additional compliance requirements and installation costs. For passengers, however, the move is being seen as a significant safety measure, especially for women, children and senior citizens.

Why Are GPS Devices And Panic Buttons Important? Vehicle Location Tracking Devices allow authorities and operators to monitor the real-time location of vehicles. Panic buttons, meanwhile, are designed as emergency alert systems that passengers can use during distress situations.

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The Supreme Court underlined that these measures are crucial for passenger protection and emergency response.

The court’s observations come amid recurring concerns around passenger safety in public transport, particularly in urban areas where taxis and app-based cab services are widely used.

Manufacturers May Also Be Asked To Install Devices The apex court also backed the suggestion that vehicle manufacturers should install GPS tracking systems and panic buttons during the manufacturing stage itself before vehicles are sold.

To examine the feasibility of this proposal, the court directed the Centre to hold consultations with automobile manufacturers and submit a report.

If implemented in the future, the move could shift responsibility from transport operators to manufacturers at the production stage itself.

Court Flags Broader Road Safety Concerns Apart from GPS tracking enforcement, the Supreme Court also made sharp observations on India’s overall road safety situation.

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“There is effectively no concept of lane driving in India,” the bench remarked, adding that poor lane discipline remains a major reason behind road accidents.

“Lane driving is something which will reduce accidents considerably. Government must focus on it,” the court said.

The court also criticised several states for failing to submit reports regarding speed governors or speed-limiting devices in vehicles. It reiterated that manufacturers are legally obligated to equip vehicles with such systems.

National Road Safety Board Still Pending The bench further expressed concern that the proposed National Road Safety Board has still not been constituted despite previous directions from the court.

The court granted a final three-month opportunity for the formation of the board.

The case originates from a public interest litigation filed in 2012 by S Rajaseekaran, who raised concerns over the rising number of road accidents in India and sought stronger safety infrastructure and post-accident care systems.

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Over the years, the Supreme Court has issued several directions in the matter aimed at reducing fatalities and improving road safety enforcement across the country.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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