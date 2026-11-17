As the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi and neighbouring regions, including Gurugram, hovers in the 'poor' and 'very poor' categories, vehicle owners in Gurugram may find it difficult to refuel if they do not have a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate.

This comes after Gurugram's district administration announced stricter measures to curb pollution in the region on 14 November, making a valid PUC certificate mandatory for refuelling vehicles. The announcement was shared by the Deputy Commissioner's office on social media platform X with the message: "NO PUC – NO FUEL."

What do the latest guidelines state? Under the guidelines, which came into effect on 15 November, vehicles without a valid PUC certificate will be denied petrol, diesel, or compressed natural gas (CNG) at fuel stations across the region.

In the first phase, at least 300 Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras will be installed at petrol pumps across Gurugram. These cameras will automatically capture vehicle registration numbers and verify the validity of PUC certificates through the online database.

Until the ANPR cameras are installed, the district administration has directed petrol pump operators to manually check the validity of PUC certificates before dispensing fuel.

Additionally, warning boards will be displayed at petrol pumps in both Hindi and English. Those who fail to comply with the guidelines may face a penalty of up to ₹10,000 under the Motor Vehicles Act.

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DTO and Secretary, RTA, Sanjeev Singhla, has instructed petrol pump operators to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

The district administration has also appealed to Gurugram residents to ensure that their PUC certificates are renewed before they expire.

Two law firms in Gurugram face action for violating work-from-home order The Gurugram district administration is stepping up efforts to enforce stricter measures to curb air pollution in the region. Earlier in November, it issued show-cause notices to two law firms and several other private commercial establishments for allegedly violating the directive limiting physical office attendance to 50%.

The two law firms that received the notices had offices on Golf Course Road (GCR) in Sector 42. They were identified as Trilegal and JSA Advocates & Solicitors.

The action against the firms came a few days after Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh directed private establishments to implement a 50% work-from-home (WFH) arrangement, in line with the CAQM's instructions.

During inspections, officials found that 87 employees were present at the JSA Advocates & Solicitors office, which has a total workforce of 117. This exceeded the permitted on-site strength of around 58 employees. At Trilegal, approximately 160 employees were found at the office, against a total staff strength of 262 and an allowed on-site count of about 131 under the 50% attendance rule.

The notices issued to the firms stated that the employee presence at both offices was "in excess of the permissible limit of 50%, thereby indicating non-compliance with the…directions” issued by the administration.

The initiative seeks to strengthen compliance with pollution control norms and prevent vehicles that do not meet prescribed emission standards from operating on roads.

Delhi-NCR air pollution The latest measures come as Delhi-NCR continues to grapple with worsening air quality. A thick layer of smog has engulfed several areas across the national capital and neighbouring regions, with pollution levels remaining a major concern.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Gurugram recorded an AQI of 324 on 15 November, when the PUC guidelines came into effect, placing it in the 'very poor' category. Noida recorded an AQI of 313, while Faridabad stood at 311. Ghaziabad recorded 294 and Greater Noida 283. Air quality in these cities has improved considerably since then.